California company recalls cucumbers amid deadly salmonella outbreak
#Health News
September 5, 2015 / 8:55 PM / 2 years ago

California company recalls cucumbers amid deadly salmonella outbreak

Katie Reilly

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A California produce company is recalling cucumbers imported from Mexico amid concerns they could be the source of a salmonella outbreak that has killed one person and infected at least 285 people in 27 U.S. states, authorities said.

One person in California died after becoming infected with a strain of Salmonella Poona, and 53 people have been hospitalized since July 3, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said in a statement on Friday.

More than half of the people affected by the outbreak are younger than 18, it said.

The company, Andrew and Williamson Fresh Produce, said it is recalling all cucumbers sold under the Limited Edition brand label from Aug. 1 through Thursday.

The cucumbers were produced in Baja California, Mexico, and distributed in at least 22 U.S. states, the company said in a statement.

No other fruits and vegetables were included in the recall, the company said.

Reporting by Katie Reilly in New York, editing by G Crosse

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
