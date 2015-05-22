Adult online dating site reports data security breach of member information

(Reuters) - An online dating site for adults seeking sexual trysts has been hacked, potentially compromising the personal information of some of its 64 million members, the company said on Friday.

AdultFriendFinder.com, part of Sunnyvale, California-based FriendFinder Networks Inc, said it had contacted law enforcement, including the FBI, and a private investigative team to review the incident.

“FriendFinder Networks Inc. recently became aware of a potential data security incident,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “The security of our members’ information remains our top priority and, upon learning of this incident, we took immediate action,” it said.

So far, there is no evidence that members’ financial information has been compromised, it added.

AdultFriendFinder bills itself as “the hottest dating, hookup and sex community.” Members are asked a host of personal information, including marital or relationship status, sexual orientation and intimate interests.

The company did not describe the nature of the data breach, but said it had taken immediate steps to protect members’ privacy by “temporarily disabling the username search function and masking usernames of any users we believe were affected by the security issue.”

FriendFinder Networks said it has 600 million-plus members on more than 40,000 sites.