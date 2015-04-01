California order to cut water use does not apply to farmers

PHILLIPS, Calif. (Reuters) - California farmers, already hit by reductions in the amount of water they can buy for irrigation, will not be held to Democratic Governor Jerry Brown’s order on Wednesday for a 25 percent reduction in water use in the state’s prolonged drought.

Brown, acting in the face of a devastating multiyear drought, ordered the California’s first statewide mandatory water restrictions on Wednesday, directing cities and communities to reduce usage by 25 percent.