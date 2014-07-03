FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California tightens some water restrictions as drought continues
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
July 3, 2014 / 3:45 AM / 3 years ago

California tightens some water restrictions as drought continues

Sharon Bernstein

3 Min Read

A tire rests on the dry bed of Lake Mendocino, a key Mendocino County reservoir, in Ukiah, California February 25, 2014. REUTERS/Noah Berger

SACRAMENTO Calif. (Reuters) - California on Wednesday made it easier for regulators to enforce drought-related pumping restrictions in slow-moving creeks and lakes, prompting worry among farmers as the state enters the dry summer season.

The move by the State Water Resources Control Board comes during worsening drought conditions and political gridlock that has stalled progress on efforts to raise money to build new reservoirs and other methods for storing water in the future.

The rules, the subject of a day-long hearing on Tuesday and a vote Wednesday, would require water districts, farmers and others whose right to pump water has been restricted to attest within a week that they have stopped using water from affected streams, under penalty of perjury.

The rules also give water regulators the right to issue a cease-and-desist order against water rights holders suspected of illegally using water without going through the usual hearing process.

They drew opposition from farmers and winery operators, who worried the stepped-up enforcement would unfairly harm their businesses.

Assemblywoman Kristen Olsen, elected on Tuesday as the Republican leader in the State Assembly, urged the board to preserve access to water by the mainly agricultural interests that hold longtime rights to use it.

“Please remember that any infringement of these rights would be devastating to the agricultural economy of our state - and to the world,” she wrote in a letter to the board on Tuesday.

California is in the third year of a catastrophic drought that has depleted the Sierra Nevada snow pack, which normally feeds the state’s rivers and streams with cool water.

Democratic Governor Jerry Brown declared the state’s drought to be an emergency last January, committing millions to help stricken communities and temporarily easing protections for endangered fish to allow pumping from the fragile San Joaquin-Sacramento River delta.

As regulators debate new enforcement rules, lawmakers in the state are bogged down in negotiations over a plan to shore up California’s water supply.

The proposal to sell $10.5 billion in bonds to pay for water projects has been mired in partisan bickering for months as Democrats and Republicans fight over what projects to include. Brown has urged lawmakers to cut the amount of money spent nearly in half, to $6 billion.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Richard Pullin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.