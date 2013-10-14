FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FBI investigating suspected dry ice bomb at Los Angeles airport
#U.S.
October 14, 2013 / 4:47 PM / 4 years ago

FBI investigating suspected dry ice bomb at Los Angeles airport

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The FBI and other law enforcement officials are investigating a suspected dry ice bomb that exploded at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday evening, officials said.

Police responding to a report of an explosion in an employee bathroom in the airport’s Terminal 2 found evidence of a plastic bottle containing dry ice, the Los Angeles Police Department and FBI said in statements.

No one was injured in the explosion, but the terminal was temporarily closed and evacuated, police said. It has since been re-opened.

It was the second high profile location to be hit with an apparent dry ice bomb this year. In May, a similar device exploded at Disneyland, forcing the evacuation of a portion of the Anaheim, California park.

The FBI, along with Los Angeles police, airport police, the Transportation Security Administration and other law enforcement agencies are investigating the blast, police said.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Scott Malone and Andrew Hay

