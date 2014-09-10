California woman dies of injuries sustained in Napa quake

SACRAMENTO Calif. (Reuters) - A California woman has died of injuries sustained during last month’s earthquake in the state’s wine country in Napa County, officials said on Wednesday.

Laurie Anne Thompson, 65, was struck in the head by a television during the quake, a magnitude 6.0 temblor that hit on Aug. 24, injuring more than 200 people and causing an estimated $80 million in damage to the region’s wine industry.

Despite a headache, she did not initially seek treatment after the quake because she felt alert and did not show signs of cognitive impairment, Napa County Sheriff’s Department Captain Steven Blower said in a news release.

The next day, however, Thompson’s family convinced her to go to the hospital after she said she was feeling dizzy and impaired, he said.

She died last Friday from hemorrhaging due to the injury sustained in the earthquake, he said. She is the only person so far to have died from quake-related injuries.

The quake, the biggest to hit California’s Bay Area in 25 years, struck before dawn on a Sunday south of the city of Napa, and damaged dozens of buildings in the picturesque community northeast of San Francisco.