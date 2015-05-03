FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Small earthquake shakes Los Angeles region
May 3, 2015 / 5:18 PM / 2 years ago

Small earthquake shakes Los Angeles region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A mild earthquake rattled the Los Angeles area on Sunday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), causing no reported damage.

The quake with a magnitude of 3.9 struck at about 4 a.m. (7 a.m. ET) and was centered near View Park-Windsor Hills, about 10 miles southwest of downtown Los Angeles, the USGS said.

Shaking described as weak could be felt east to Riverside and south to Irvine, it said.

No damage was reported, according to local media.

A stronger quake of 4.2 struck on Saturday at midday near Kalamazoo, Michigan, the USGS said.

Weak shaking could be felt as far as Detroit, Grand Rapids, Toledo, Ohio and South Bend, Indiana.

No injuries or damages were reported.

Reporting by Ellen Wulfhorst; Editing by David Holmes

