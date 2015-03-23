FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California officials say traveler does not have Ebola
March 23, 2015 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

California officials say traveler does not have Ebola

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Health officials in Southern California said on Monday a “low-risk” traveler who was being monitored and assessed for Ebola after developing a fever and showing signs of illness does not have the disease and is being released from hospital.

The person had been taken on Sunday to an undisclosed hospital for observation, close monitoring and testing for what officials described as precautionary measures in a “low-risk situation.”

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department said the individual had fallen ill while undergoing a 21-day monitoring and screening program it runs for travelers who have recently returned from countries experiencing Ebola.

Monday is the one-year anniversary of the first confirmed case of an Ebola outbreak in West Africa. More than 10,200 people have died from the disease in the three hardest-hit countries of Guinea, Liberia and Sierra Leone since March 2014.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Editing by Sandra Maler

