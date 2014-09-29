California community colleges to offer baccalaureate degrees

SACRAMENTO Calif. (Reuters) - California’s two-year colleges would be able to offer baccalaureate degrees under a law signed by Democratic Governor Jerry Brown, who also rejected extra funding for the state’s strapped university systems.

The law, a pilot program approved Sunday by Brown along with other education-related measures, would allow 15 community colleges to expand programs in job-related fields such as automobile mechanics and dental hygiene to four-year bachelor’s degrees from two-year associate’s degrees.

The change is a response to employer concerns that workers in numerous technical fields need to be better educated. State Senator Marty Block, a Democrat from San Diego, called the measure a “game-changer” in a state where many students cannot afford tuition at four-year universities.

In another closely watched measure, the governor on Saturday used his line-item veto on a budget provision that would have increased funding for the state’s two university systems by $100 million.

The funds, to shore up aging infrastructure at the universities, had originally been included in a budget deal with the legislature but only if tax revenues came in higher than expected.

When property taxes did not exceed expectations, the legislature appropriated the money anyway, prompting a rebuke from Brown, who has steered a fiscally moderate course since taking office in 2011 amid ongoing financial troubles for the state.

”We are nearly one quarter into the fiscal year now and we

should not commit additional general fund monies of this magnitude when we are facing unanticipated costs such as fighting the state’s extreme wildfires,” he said.

State Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego, said she was disappointed by the governor’s veto and argued that the state could afford the appropriation to the University of California system and the related California State University.

”Given California’s continued economic rebound, we disagree with denying this funding simply because the money involved comes from Pot B instead of Pot A,“ Atkins said. ”The Assembly will continue to make investing in UC, CSU and their students a priority in the upcoming budget process.”