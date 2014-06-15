California man run over by drunk daughter: police

(Reuters) - A California man who tried to prevent his adult daughter from driving drunk was struck by her car and killed, police said Sunday.

Soukvilay Barton, 37, faces charges of vehicular manslaughter and driving under the influence in connection with the Friday incident at a home in Riverside, east of Los Angeles, according to Riverside police.

Barton had allegedly been arguing with family members and drinking before she got into her BMW and began to back the vehicle out of the garage, according to a police report.

Her father, 69-year-old Bounmy Rajsombath, stood in the driveway in an effort to keep her from driving and the car backed into him, the report said.

He was pronounced dead at Riverside Community Hospital.

Family members told the local Press-Enterprise newspaper that Rajsombath had once worked for the Laos government aiding the United States during the Vietnam War.

It was unclear when Barton would be arraigned and whether she had obtained a lawyer.