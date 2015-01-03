FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two fetuses found on side of southern California street
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
January 3, 2015 / 9:45 AM / 3 years ago

Two fetuses found on side of southern California street

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Two fetuses were found on Friday wrapped in a blanket that had been ditched on the side of a residential southern California street, authorities said.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement that the fetuses, both of them at least 20-weeks-old and fully formed, were discovered on Friday afternoon in the city of Fallbrook.

“Each fetus had its own umbilical cord, which were both still attached to one placenta,” the statement said.

The Los Angeles Times newspaper said the fetuses were first discovered by a resident who initially believed they were dolls.

The local medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death, the statement said.

Further details were not immediately available.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.