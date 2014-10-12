Arrest in fire that devastated Northern California town: report

(Reuters) - Authorities on Saturday arrested a man for suspected arson in connection with a fire that destroyed much of a small California city in September, local media reported.

Police in Weed, a town in Northern California with a population of about 3,000, arrested a 24-year-old on suspicion of felony arson, the Redding Record Searchlight newspaper reported, citing Police Sgt. Justin Mayberry.

The paper quoted Mayberry as saying the suspect “was a person of interest from the first night”. The suspect was in jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, it said.

A fast-moving fire devastated Weed, burning some 150 homes and prompting evacuations.

California’s fire season runs from May to October. This year’s season has ranked among the most destructive on record.