Missing California girl found in sex offender's garage
July 16, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Missing California girl found in sex offender's garage

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A missing teenage girl was found inside the garage of a registered sex offender whom she accused of sexually assaulting her, Los Angeles County authorities have said.

Kaene Dean, 26, was arrested by sheriff’s deputies in Santa Clarita on Wednesday and was being held on $100,000 bond, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement.

The young teen, whose exact age and identity were not provided, was reported missing by her parents on Tuesday night.

Authorities said they checked the girl’s phone records and found Dean’s number. When reached, Dean said he did not know the girl’s whereabouts, the statement said.

Early on Wednesday morning, deputies visited Dean’s home and were let in by his parents, the statement said. The girl was found in the garage and she told officers she had befriended Dean at a grocery store the previous day before he sexually assaulted her, according to the statement.

Dean was previously convicted of indecent exposure and was on parole for burglary, the sheriff’s department said. He was due to appear in court Monday, according to jail records.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Daniel Wallis

