San Francisco police rescue baby girl from back of stolen car

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A four-month-old girl who was in the back seat of a car that was stolen at a traffic light in San Francisco was rescued unharmed by police after a citywide alert on Wednesday and a suspect was arrested, authorities said.

The child was in an SUV that was stopped at an intersection in the city’s Tenderloin district when the suspect kicked the side of the vehicle and then ducked out of sight, said Officer Albie Esparza of the San Francisco Police Department.

When the male driver, who was not named by police, got out of the car to check for damage, the 33-year-old suspect jumped in and drove off with the girl in the back seat, Esparza said.

Police said the driver then flagged down an officer, who relayed a description of the vehicle to police around the city.

A few miles from the crime scene, the suspect inadvertently stopped in front of the San Francisco Public Defender’s office on 7th Street, where, Esparza said, “a diligent sergeant located the vehicle and took the suspect in custody.”

The child was unharmed and was returned to the SUV’s driver, police said. The suspect, Solomon Alemu of San Francisco, will face charges for stealing the vehicle, as well as kidnapping, child endangerment and a probation violation, police said.

“We don’t think the suspect knew the child was in the car,” Esparza said. “He told officers he didn’t know, but some of the public defenders were yelling at him not to talk to police, so he didn’t say much.”