California Governor Brown treated for early stage prostate cancer

California Governor Jerry Brown speaks at a news conference to announce the Public Employee Pension Reform Act of 2012 at Ronald Reagan State Building in Los Angeles, California August 28, 2012. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown is undergoing treatment for early stage prostate cancer with an excellent prognosis for recovery, and the 74-year-old Democrat is expected to keep up a full work schedule, his office said on Wednesday.

“Fortunately, this is early stage localized prostate cancer, which is being treated with a short course of conventional radiotherapy,” Dr. Eric Small, Brown’s oncologist, said in a statement.

“The prognosis is excellent, and there are not expected to be any significant side effects,” he added.

Brown, who had a cancerous growth removed from the right side of his nose in April 2011, will complete that treatment in early January, his office said, and is expected to keep a full work schedule.

During Brown’s outpatient cancer treatment in 2011, doctors removed basal carcinoma cells and did reconstructive surgery to his nose.

Brown previously served two terms as governor of California from 1975 to 1983, and at age 36 he became one of the youngest governors of the state. He returned to that office in 2011 and is now the oldest governor the state has ever had.