California lawmakers pass new semi-automatic weapons ban

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - New sales of semi-automatic rifles with removable magazines would be banned in California under a bill passed by the Democratic-led state legislature on Tuesday, and those who already own such weapons would have to register them.

The measure, which passed the state Assembly 44-31 and now goes to Governor Jerry Brown for his signature, is one of a package of gun control bills passed earlier this year by the state senate in the wake of the massacre last year at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.