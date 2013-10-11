California governor vetoes tough gun control bills

SACRAMENTO, California (Reuters) - California Governor Jerry Brown vetoed several closely watched gun control bills on Friday, a move that essentially rebuffs an effort by fellow Democrats to enact a sweeping expansion of firearms regulation in the most populous U.S. state.

Brown vetoed the strictest bill, to which would have classified any firearm with a removable magazine as an assault weapon, calling it an “infringement on gun owners’ rights.” He did, however sign some new firearms regulations, including a measure to ban conversion kits used to convert standard firearms into semi-automatics.