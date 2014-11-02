Police seek driver in California hit and run that killed 3 trick-or-treaters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - Detectives continued their search on Saturday for the as yet unidentified driver of an SUV who struck and killed three 13-year-old girls trick-or-treating on Halloween in Southern California.

The three girls, two of whom were twins, were in costume and carrying candy bags when they were hit while crossing a street on Friday evening in Santa Ana, about 35 miles (55 km) south of Los Angeles.

Officers found the sports utility vehicle, a Honda CR-V with damage to its front end, abandoned behind a nearby strip mall, said Santa Ana police spokesman Corporal Anthony Bertagna.

Later on Friday night, police went to an address registered as the home of the vehicle’s owner, but the occupants of the house had no connection to the SUV, Bertagna said.

Detectives are unsure where the registered owner of the vehicle might be living, or whether the SUV had been stolen before the hit and run collision, he said.

“It’s a work in progress,” Bertagna said of the investigation.

The Orange County coroner’s office on Saturday identified the girls as Lexi Perez, Lexandra Perez and Andrea Gonzalez in a statement and said they were all 13 years old. Authorities on Friday had indicated the girls ranged in age from 13 to 15.

Lexi and Lexandra Perez were twin sisters, Bertagna said.

The three girls were pronounced dead at the scene, Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi said on Friday.

The car was moving at high speed through the intersection before it struck the three girls, Bertagna said.