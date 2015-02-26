FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Two injured in Silicon Valley hazardous materials incident
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
February 26, 2015 / 10:31 PM / 3 years ago

Two injured in Silicon Valley hazardous materials incident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two people suffered minor injuries on Thursday in an unspecified hazardous materials incident in the Silicon Valley community of Sunnyvale, California, a city spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the incident took place at a building in Sunnyvale, about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco, but she had no further details.

She said authorities had not ruled out further casualties until a thorough search had been conducted of the building, which had been evacuated.

She could not confirm reports in local media of an explosion.

A woman answering the phone at a nearby office said at least several fire trucks had responded to the scene.

Reporting by Noel Randewich, Kristina Cooke and Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Lisa Shumaker, Peter Cooney and Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.