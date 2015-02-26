Two injured in Silicon Valley hazardous materials incident

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Two people suffered minor injuries on Thursday in an unspecified hazardous materials incident in the Silicon Valley community of Sunnyvale, California, a city spokeswoman said.

The spokeswoman said the incident took place at a building in Sunnyvale, about 40 miles southeast of San Francisco, but she had no further details.

She said authorities had not ruled out further casualties until a thorough search had been conducted of the building, which had been evacuated.

She could not confirm reports in local media of an explosion.

A woman answering the phone at a nearby office said at least several fire trucks had responded to the scene.