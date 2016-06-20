California power grid urges energy conservation on Monday due to heat wave

(Reuters) - The California Independent System Operator, or ISO, which operates the state's power grid, issued a Flex Alert for Monday for Southern California from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT because of high temperatures expected in the region.

The ISO urged consumers to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use and warned that natural gas, used as fuel for many power generators in the Los Angeles area, may be tight because of limited operations at the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility.