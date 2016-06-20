FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California power grid urges energy conservation on Monday due to heat wave
June 19, 2016 / 9:30 PM / a year ago

California power grid urges energy conservation on Monday due to heat wave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun rises behind windmills at a wind farm in Palm Springs, California, February 9, 2011.Lucy Nicholson

(Reuters) - The California Independent System Operator, or ISO, which operates the state's power grid, issued a Flex Alert for Monday for Southern California from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. PDT because of high temperatures expected in the region.

The ISO urged consumers to conserve electricity especially during the late afternoon when air conditioners typically are at peak use and warned that natural gas, used as fuel for many power generators in the Los Angeles area, may be tight because of limited operations at the Aliso Canyon gas storage facility.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino in New York; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
