FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Construction accident closes down major San Francisco freeway
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 29, 2015 / 5:51 PM / 2 years ago

Construction accident closes down major San Francisco freeway

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Emergency work was expected to block off the principal freeway connecting San Francisco to the south for at least 20 hours, after a construction crane crashed into and demolished a tower supporting high-voltage power lines.

“All southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. Highway 101 are closed down until possibly 5 p.m. today,” Officer Eric Anderson of the California Highway Patrol said on Saturday, warning of significant traffic delays.

The crane was being used to construct a new freeway overpass in Burlingame, a suburb south of San Francisco.

Officer Art Montiel of the highway patrol said the crane struck Pacific Gas & Electric (P&G) towers, sending the power lines over the freeway. He said the power company had to wait for heavy equipment to arrive on the scene.

The accident, reported at 9:30 p.m. on Friday, coincided with a momentary power disruption in parts of the San Francisco Bay Area. The massive scoreboard at AT&T Park went dark momentarily during a San Francisco Giants game against the St. Louis Cardinals. A representative from Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was not immediately available for comment.

There were no injuries reported.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; editing by Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.