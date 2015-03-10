Prime Healthcare pulls offer for struggling hospitals in California

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - Prime Healthcare Services said on Tuesday it has withdrawn its offer to buy the Daughters of Charity Health System in California due to conditions imposed by the state, a move the struggling hospital chain said could force it into bankruptcy.

The non-profit hospital chain will attempt to find another buyer while considering a bankruptcy filing, said Chief Executive Officer Robert Issai. “Bankruptcy will be on the table,” he said.

Prime Chairman Prem Reddy in statement said conditions imposed by the California attorney general on the proposed transaction “are so burdensome and restrictive that it would be impossible for Prime Healthcare - or any buyer - to make the changes needed to operate and save these hospitals.”

Attorney General Kamala Harris’ approval on the planned $843 million deal was required as it would turn six Catholic non-profit hospitals over to a for-profit company.

Harris gave her conditional approval to the planned deal last month after a lengthy lobbying battle for and against it by two major health care unions - just as she made her first moves to run for the U.S. Senate seat fellow Democrat Barbara Boxer is giving up.

The 90,000-member California Nurses Association lobbied in favor of the sale while the 150,000-member SEIU-Healthcare Workers West tried to block it.

Harris’ conditions included requiring Prime to invest $150 million in improvements over the next three years and guarantee all pension obligations for about 17,000 current and retired employees.

She also required four Daughters hospitals to operate as acute care hospitals and offer emergency services for 10 years.

“The sheer number of conditions – more than 300 – is unheard of,” Troy Schell, general counsel for Ontario, California-based Prime said in a statement. “Maintaining all services for 10 years regardless of whether the services are needed or ‘essential’ for the communities served is unprecedented and untenable.”

“In essence, the attorney general is telling Prime Healthcare to operate the hospitals exactly as DCHS has and expect different results,” Schell said.

Los Altos, California-based Daughters has been losing $10 million a month and is at risk of losing a line of credit, according to CEO Issai.