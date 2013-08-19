FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California may force-feed some inmates on hunger strike, judge says
August 19, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

California may force-feed some inmates on hunger strike, judge says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SACRAMENTO (Reuters) - California authorities won court permission to force feed some hunger striking inmates who are refusing food to protest against the state’s practice of holding prisoners believed to be gang members in near-isolation for years on end.

In response to a request from prison officials who said they feared some inmates had been coerced into participating in the strike, U.S. District Court Judge Thelton E. Henderson said prison doctors may force feed some inmates who are near death, even if they had signed orders asking not to be resuscitated.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Cynthia Johnston

