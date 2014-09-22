FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Police capture last of five escaped California inmates
September 22, 2014 / 12:10 AM / 3 years ago

Police capture last of five escaped California inmates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Police have recaptured the last of five inmates, described as armed and dangerous, who escaped from a jail near Fresno, California, authorities said on Sunday.

The five men, three of whom were accused of attempted murder, escaped on Friday shortly after 9 p.m. from the Madera County Jail, about 20 miles (32 km) northwest of Fresno.

Roel Soliz, 30, of Chowchilla, was apprehended mid-afternoon on Sunday in the small central California town of Fairmead, Sheriff John Anderson said in a statement.

The four other escapees were captured on Saturday night following an anonymous tip into Crime Stoppers, the statement said.

No guards were injured in the escape, which was under investigation.

The four men captured on Saturday are all from Madera and are 25-year-old Abel Ramos, Juan Lopez, 30, and 19-year-old Ricardo Cendejas, who were in jail on charges that included attempted murder; and Jorge Lopez-Diaz, 26, who was accused of strong-arm robbery.

Ramos is accused of shooting at a Madera County deputy sheriff, who was not hit, last December.

Soliz was in jail on charges including burglary and parole violation.

Reporting by Fiona Ortiz in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler

