California woman abducted at 15 found alive after 10 years: police
May 21, 2014 / 9:40 PM / 3 years ago

California woman abducted at 15 found alive after 10 years: police

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Isidro Garcia, 41, is seen in an undated photo released by the Santa Ana Police Department in Santa Ana, Calfornia. REUTERS/Santa Ana Police Department/Handout via Reuters

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A Southern California woman abducted a decade ago when she was 15 was found alive and her accused kidnapper has been arrested, police said on Wednesday.

The woman, who is now 25 and was not named by authorities, was reported missing by her mother in August 2004 in suburban Santa Ana, 30 miles southeast of Los Angeles, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a statement.

She contacted police on Tuesday, they said.

The young woman told detectives she was taken from her home in 2004 by Isidro Garcia, who drugged her and locked her in a garage in the Los Angeles suburb of Compton, according to the police statement.

The woman said Garcia moved several times with her and repeatedly assaulted her physically and sexually, forcing her into marriage and impregnating her, the police statement goes on to say.

Isidro, 41, was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping, rape, lewd acts with a minor and false imprisonment.

(This version of the story corrects paragraph 4 to remove reference to Garcia as victim’s then-boyfriend.)

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Gunna Dickson

