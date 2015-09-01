FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Number of California inmates observed for Legionnaires' disease jumps
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
September 1, 2015 / 11:56 PM / 2 years ago

Number of California inmates observed for Legionnaires' disease jumps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - The number of inmates being observed for possible infection with Legionnaires’ disease at San Quentin State Prison near San Francisco has jumped from 71 to 85, but the number of confirmed diagnoses held steady at six, authorities said Tuesday.

Prison authorities said they have begun restoring some freedom of movement, as well as access to the law library and hot meals to inmates at the California prison who were put on lockdown to avoid infection when the outbreak began last week.

The disease, a sometimes deadly form of pneumonia caused by a bacterium found in water systems, is transmitted when people breathe it in via steam, mist and moisture in the air. For that reason, prison officials initially shut down the plumbing in the prison, which houses 3,700 inmates and has 1,800 employees.

On Tuesday, the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitations said in a news release that it would begin serving some hot meals at the prison after days of serving only boxed meals.

Late last week, officials brought in portable showers for inmates to use, but those on San Quentin’s death row, among others, did not have access to them. On Tuesday, officials said they were working to provide access to the showers for those inmates.

Legionnaires’ disease in Illinois killed four people and sickened 29 at Illinois Veterans Home at Quincy, the Quincy Herald-Whig newspaper reported on Monday, and a dozen people died in a recent outbreak in New York City.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.