FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Missing U.C. Berkeley student was killed in weekend car accident
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
March 30, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 2 years ago

Missing U.C. Berkeley student was killed in weekend car accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A University of California, Berkeley student reported missing over the weekend after a fraternity party at another campus was identified on Monday as the person struck and killed by a car in Los Angeles early on Saturday, police said on Monday.

Eloi Vasquez, a 19-year old freshman on the men’s soccer team, was last seen leaving the University of Southern California chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon in Los Angeles early on Saturday after telling friends he wanted to go for a walk.

A $50,000 reward had been offered for Vasquez’s safe return.

Officer Tony Im, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department, said the coroner’s investigators had identified Vasquez as the pedestrian who was struck at about 2:25 a.m. on Saturday while walking on the Interstate 10 freeway.

The accident took place about a mile from the USC campus.

“The family is understandably very distraught and has respectfully asked for privacy,” Im said.

Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Lambert and Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.