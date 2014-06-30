'Nanny from hell' could leave California home: report

(Reuters) - A 64-year-old woman dubbed the “nanny from hell” after she stopped working for the California family that hired her and refused to move out, is reportedly ready to leave their home.

Ralph and Marcella Bracamonte say they hired Diane Stretton in March to do chores and watch their children in return for room and board in their home in Upland, near Los Angeles.

But they say she stopped working within weeks, said she had chronic pulmonary disease, ignored repeated requests to leave, and made them scared for their property and the safety of their children, aged 11, 4 and 1. [ID:nL2N0P816Z]

Marcella Bracamonte told ABC News’s “Good Morning America” on Sunday that Stretton telephoned the family’s lawyer on Saturday night and said she could be out of the house by July 4.

The family had earlier said the woman threatened to sue them for wrongful termination and elder abuse. Police declined to intervene in a civil matter, so the couple launched an eviction process, which they feared could take months.

Police say that once a person establishes residency they must be “formally evicted” under California law, a process that could lead to a court-ordered “forcible eviction” carried out by county sheriff’s deputies.