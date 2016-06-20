FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Factbox: Natgas power plants in California supplied by Aliso Canyon
June 20, 2016

Factbox: Natgas power plants in California supplied by Aliso Canyon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - California will face its first test for keeping the lights on this summer following the shutdown of the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility with temperatures in the Los Angeles area forecast to hit triple digits this week.

With record-setting heat and air conditioning demand expected in Southern California, the state's power grid operator issue a "flex alert" asking consumers to conserve energy to help prevent rotating power outages.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Joseph Radford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
