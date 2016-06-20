Factbox: Natgas power plants in California supplied by Aliso Canyon

(Reuters) - California will face its first test for keeping the lights on this summer following the shutdown of the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility with temperatures in the Los Angeles area forecast to hit triple digits this week.
With record-setting heat and air conditioning demand expected in Southern California, the state's power grid operator issue a "flex alert" asking consumers to conserve energy to help prevent rotating power outages.
Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Joseph Radford