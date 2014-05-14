FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. judge orders fired executive to leave Pacifica Foundation office
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
May 14, 2014 / 4:06 AM / 3 years ago

U.S. judge orders fired executive to leave Pacifica Foundation office

Mary Papenfuss

2 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - A U.S. judge has ordered the fired executive director of California’s Pacifica Foundation Radio in Berkeley to leave the office she has been occupying around the clock for the last two months, saying she was trespassing.

The Pacifica board voted 11-7 to fire Summer Reese, 40, from her $105,000 job in March. Days later, Reese returned with bolt cutters and moved into the office with her mother and other supporters, equipped with air mattresses for beds.

Reese’s presence in the office “constitutes a trespass and nuisance,” Alameda County Judge Ioana Petrou ruled Monday, granting the board a temporary restraining order against Reese.

The judge also denied a motion that would have allowed Reese to keep her job until a lawsuit filed by board members supporting her is determined.

Pacifica board Chair Margy Wilkinson called the decision a “total victory.” Wilkinson said Reese left the office voluntarily after the order and the transition was “relatively peaceful.”

Pacifica runs five progressive radio stations across the country, including KPFA in Berkeley and New York’s WBAI.

The parties have been ordered next week to a mandatory judicial settlement conference.

Editing by Miral Fahmy

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.