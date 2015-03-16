Two Los Angeles police suffer minor injuries in shooting

(Reuters) - Two Los Angeles police officers suffered minor injuries on Sunday when they were shot at while traveling through south Los Angeles, police and local media reported.

The Los Angeles Police Department on its Twitter feed urged citizens to avoid the area around Broadway and 65th Street in the Florence neighborhood in south Los Angeles, which footage posted online showed to be an active crime scene, swarming with police vehicles and heavily armed SWAT teams.

A police spokeswoman told the Los Angeles Times the plainclothes officers, who received minor injuries and were treated at the scene, believed they were specifically targeted. The officers’ identities were not provided.

The department could not be immediately reached to confirm details of the incident.

The spokeswoman told the Times the officers were shot at just before 6 p.m. and returned gunfire, sending several suspects fleeing. Two people were detained and others remained at large, the Times said.