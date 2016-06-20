FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Environment
June 20, 2016 / 7:55 PM / in a year

Factbox: Essential customers exempt from Calif. rotating power outages

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - California will have its first test of plans to keep the lights on this summer following the shutdown of the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility with temperatures in the Los Angeles area forecast to rise above 100 degrees Fahrenheit (38 degrees Celsius) this week.

With record-setting heat and air conditioning demand expected in Southern California, the state’s power grid operator issued a “flex alert” asking consumers to conserve energy to help prevent rotating power outages.

The California Public Utilities Commission said the following “essential” customers are normally exempt from rotating outages:

* Government and other agencies providing essential fire, police, and prison services.

* Government agencies essential to the national defense.

* Hospitals and nursing facilities.

* Communication utilities, including telephones.

* Navigation communication, traffic control, and landing and departure facilities for commercial air and sea operations.

* Electric utility facilities and supporting fuel transportation services.

* Radio and television stations used for broadcasting emergency messages.

* Water and sewage treatment utilities.

* Rail rapid transit systems as necessary to protect public safety.

* Oil refineries and other customers in the critical fuels chain of production.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Liz Hampton; Editing by Alan Crosby

