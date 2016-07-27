FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California grid urges electric conservation during heat wave
July 27, 2016 / 7:00 PM / a year ago

California grid urges electric conservation during heat wave

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The operators of the California power grid on Wednesday extended the Flex Alert through Thursday evening, urging consumers to conserve electricity due to high temperatures.

The Flex Alert is a call for voluntary electric conservation from consumers during peak usage times from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., the operator said.

"Power imports have been limited today (Wednesday) through tomorrow (Thursday) because of high temperatures in neighboring states," the ISO added.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino and Swati Verma; Editing by Diane Craft and Sandra Maler

