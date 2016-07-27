California grid urges electric conservation during heat wave

(Reuters) - The operators of the California power grid on Wednesday extended the Flex Alert through Thursday evening, urging consumers to conserve electricity due to high temperatures.

The Flex Alert is a call for voluntary electric conservation from consumers during peak usage times from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m., the operator said.

"Power imports have been limited today (Wednesday) through tomorrow (Thursday) because of high temperatures in neighboring states," the ISO added.