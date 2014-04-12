FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California sheriff probes inmate mistreatment report at county jail
April 12, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

California sheriff probes inmate mistreatment report at county jail

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A California sheriff and the Federal Bureau of Investigation have launched an investigation into whether inmates were mistreated at a jail outside Los Angeles, the sheriff’s department said in a statement late Friday.

The San Bernardino Sheriff’s office said that it received a report in March about possible misconduct by the staff at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga and that three deputies who had worked at the facility were “no longer employed” by the department as of Tuesday.

It said it is barred by law from naming the former personnel or providing further details.

“I will not tolerate any misconduct by department personnel,” Sheriff John McMahon said in a statement. “These allegations are being taken very seriously and this department is determined to get answers.”

FBI officials in California could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by James Dalgleish

