California granted two-month extension for reducing prison crowding

(Reuters) - California will have an extra two months to reduce crowding in its mammoth and troubled prison system, a panel of federal judges ruled on Wednesday.

The three-judge panel gave the state permission to continue negotiating with lawyers for inmates over poor medical care and crowded conditions, saying California could have until April 18 to reach a settlement with the inmates or be forced to reduce crowding, even if that means releasing some inmates early.