Rapper 'The Game' turns self in over fight with off-duty officer

The rapper known as The Game arrives at the 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York City June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. rapper “The Game” turned himself in to Los Angeles police on Monday after hitting an off-duty officer during a pickup basketball game earlier this year, a police official said.

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, a native of Compton, California, surrendered around noon over the March 29 incident where he punched the officer during a scrimmage at Hollywood High School, said Los Angeles police spokesman Mike Lopez.

He was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, a felony, and released about an hour later after posting $50,000 bail, Lopez said.

Lopez said a video purporting to show the incident had been uploaded to the Internet but he did not verify its authenticity.

On Monday, Taylor posted a photo to Instagram showing him squatting in front of the Hollywood station of the Los Angeles Police Department with the caption “Waiting on my uber lol”.