Rapper 'The Game' turns self in over fight with off-duty officer
June 9, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 2 years ago

Rapper 'The Game' turns self in over fight with off-duty officer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The rapper known as The Game arrives at the 2010 VH1 Hip Hop Honors in New York City June 3, 2010. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi/Files

(Reuters) - U.S. rapper “The Game” turned himself in to Los Angeles police on Monday after hitting an off-duty officer during a pickup basketball game earlier this year, a police official said.

Jayceon Terrell Taylor, a native of Compton, California, surrendered around noon over the March 29 incident where he punched the officer during a scrimmage at Hollywood High School, said Los Angeles police spokesman Mike Lopez.

He was booked on suspicion of making criminal threats, a felony, and released about an hour later after posting $50,000 bail, Lopez said.

Lopez said a video purporting to show the incident had been uploaded to the Internet but he did not verify its authenticity.

On Monday, Taylor posted a photo to Instagram showing him squatting in front of the Hollywood station of the Los Angeles Police Department with the caption “Waiting on my uber lol”.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
