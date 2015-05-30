Woman charged with murder in road rage attack

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Reuters) - A 25-year-old San Diego area woman who hit and killed a motorcyclist who was serving in the U.S. Navy was charged on Friday with first-degree murder in what police are calling a road rage killing.

Darla Renee Jackson allegedly rammed her Nissan sedan into the back of the man’s motorcycle and then ran over the 39-year-old driver as he lay on the State Route 54 freeway in Chula Vista, about seven miles (11 km) south of San Diego, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jake Sanchez.

The motorcyclist died at the scene, Sanchez said.

The crash occurred during the afternoon rush hour on Thursday and caused traffic on the heavily used east-west connector to be shut down for two and a half hours while police investigated.

Sanchez said the road rage incident began on a separate northbound highway before both drivers took the connecting freeway east.

“They were in some kind of dispute,” he said. “I always tell people to not get into disputes like this because you don’t know who the other driver is or what their state of mind is or what they’re capable of doing.”

Before the two drivers reached the first exit, Jackson allegedly rammed the motorcyclist, Sanchez said.

The motorcyclist’s name has not been released, but police confirmed he was an active duty member of the U.S. Navy, which has several bases in the area.

Jackson is being held in the county women’s jail and will be arraigned on first degree murder charges on Tuesday, according to jail records.