Hungry sea lion pulls man holding fish off boat in California

(Reuters) - A man was injured on Sunday after he was pulled into the water by a sea lion that jumped from the water at a San Diego marina and grabbed a fish he was holding, authorities said.

The sea lion jumped onto the railing of a boat at the Hyatt Mission Bay Marina and snatched a fish being held by a man on the boat, said San Diego Fire Rescue spokesman Lee Swanson.

The man was pulled into the water for about 15 seconds, Swanson said, and was brought to a hospital where he was treated for cuts on his arm and hand.

Media, citing witnesses including lifeguards, reported the man was posing for a photo with the large fish when the incident occurred.

California sea lions, many of them pups, have been washing ashore stranded and hungry in record numbers in recent months.