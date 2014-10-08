FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California juvenile camp therapist pleads not guilty to molesting teen
#U.S.
October 8, 2014 / 5:35 PM / 3 years ago

California juvenile camp therapist pleads not guilty to molesting teen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - A former California juvenile detention camp therapist has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a 16-year-old boy whom she was treating, the Los Angeles County prosecutor said on Wednesday.

Ana Patricia Moennich faces up to six years in state prison if convicted of having “sexual relations” with the boy during therapy sessions between April and November 2013 at Camp Mendenhall, outside Los Angeles, the County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

Moennich, 37, is charged with one felony count each of contact with a minor for sexual offense and oral copulation of a person under 18, the prosecutor’s office said. She also faces one misdemeanor charge of child molesting.

She pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Antelope Valley Branch, after a judge ruled there was enough evidence for her to stand trial, a prosecutor’s office spokesman said.

The date and circumstances of her arrest were not immediately known. A pretrial hearing is scheduled on Nov. 4.

Reporting by Eric M. Johnson; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
