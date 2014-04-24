Gunman in Los Angeles police station shootout dies of wounds

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - A gunman who opened fire inside a Los Angeles police station earlier this month, wounding an officer who returned fire along with his partner, died on Thursday of wounds suffered in the shooting, a police official said.

Daniel Yealu, 29, walked into the lobby of the station on April 7, told two officers at the desk that he had a complaint and then pulled out a handgun and fired repeatedly at one of the officers, police said.

Yealu was hospitalized after the shootout and died of his wounds early on Thursday, said Los Angeles police spokesman Commander Andrew Smith. The officer wounded in the incident is still recovering but has been released from a hospital, police said.

Yealu had once applied to join the Los Angeles Police Department, but was not accepted, Smith said, and the motive for the shooting remained unclear.

Aside from being armed with a handgun, Yealu had left an AK-47 rifle and ammunition in his car parked outside the station, police said.