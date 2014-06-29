One killed in Los Angeles at unofficial BET awards pre-party

(Reuters) - One person was killed and four others wounded in a shooting early on Sunday at an unofficial pre-party in Los Angeles ahead of the Black Entertainment Television Awards show, police said.

The gunman fired several rounds at the gathering, which BET said it had not organized, at a restaurant and banquet hall about 3 miles (5 km) west of downtown before fleeing, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

One of three people taken to local hospitals by ambulance died, police said. The other two people wounded were in stable condition after seeking their own medical care at area hospitals, police said.

It was unclear whether the shooting happened inside or outside the party venue and whether it was gang related, police said. The suspect has not been located, and the victims’ names have not been released.

The shooting came a day after violence at another unaffiliated pre-party for the BET Awards, which are due to take place Sunday evening in Los Angeles. On Saturday, a man was stabbed and wounded at a pre-show event at a nightclub in Hollywood, police said.

“The two isolated incidents over the weekend occurred at locations with events that were unauthorized and unaffiliated with the BET Awards, BET Experience at L.A. LIVE or their partners,” a BET statement said.

“Security remains the number one priority for all official BET events and the network and all organizers will continue to maintain a safe environment for all planned activities,” it added.

The BET Awards show is an annual event that honors black artists and other minorities in music, film, television, sports and entertainment.