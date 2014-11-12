FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
California teen arrested in shooting death of U.S. Army veteran
November 12, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 3 years ago

California teen arrested in shooting death of U.S. Army veteran

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A southern California teen was arrested on Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a U.S. Army veteran who had recently returned home from Afghanistan, police said.

Vincent Estrada, 18, of Sylmar, was arrested and booked on a charge of murder, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement.

Francisco Garcia, 21, was walking along a street with friends early on Sunday morning during a homecoming party thrown for him by his girlfriend when a man got out of a car, smashed a beer bottle on the ground and began screaming at Garcia, police said.

The man returned to one of the vehicles, got a handgun and shot Garcia, police said. The suspect fled and Garcia was declared dead at the scene.

“The ironies are obvious,” LAPD Lieutenant Paul Vernon said in a statement on Sunday. “To survive as a soldier in an overseas conflict, only to be killed in your old neighborhood upon your return.”

Estrada was being held on $1 million bail on Tuesday night, police said.

Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
