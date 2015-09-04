FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gunman kills one student, wounds two others at Sacramento college
Sections
Featured
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
IRMA
Miami zoo secures animals ahead of ferocious Hurricane Irma
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 4, 2015 / 12:15 AM / 2 years ago

Gunman kills one student, wounds two others at Sacramento college

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (Reuters) - One student was killed and two others injured after a fistfight at a Sacramento community college escalated into a shooting, a school official and police said, but classes were to be held as normal on Friday.

The gunman, who police said was of Pacific Island descent and wearing cargo shorts and no shirt, was still at large.

Sacramento City College has not released the names of the three male students. One of those injured was taken to hospital, Sacramento police Sergeant Doug Morse said, and the other had graze wounds and was not badly hurt.

Police locked down the college after the 4 p.m. (2300 GMT)shooting near its baseball field and gave the all-clear about four hours later after searching buildings and allowing students and staff to go home, college spokesman Rick Brewer said.

The incident started as a quarrel which led to a fistfight, he said. “Then one of them took out a semi-auto pistol and began shooting,” he said.

Police had initially said the shooting was across the street from the campus but later said it was on the college grounds near the baseball field.

Reporting by Sharon Bernstein; Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Editing by Louise Ireland

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.