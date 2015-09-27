Los Angeles police fatally shoot woman armed with knife

(Reuters) - Los Angeles police shot and killed a woman they said was holding a knife during a confrontation on Sunday at an intersection near downtown, authorities said.

Two officers responded around 9:30 a.m. to reports of a woman behaving erratically and holding a blade, police said.

The woman, who police said was about 30, was fatally shot at the intersection of East 22nd and South San Pedro Streets, said Sergeant Frank Preciado of the Los Angeles Police Department.

During the incident, both officers fired their weapons, Preciado said. The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police did not release the name of the woman or identify the two officers. They also did not disclose any details about the woman’s injuries.

The details of the shooting were under investigation, Preciado said.

Both officers were wearing body cameras, and additional security video was available for review by investigators, Preciado said.