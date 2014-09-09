FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Snake, seven-foot-long, found lurking near California school
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
September 9, 2014 / 9:00 PM / 3 years ago

Snake, seven-foot-long, found lurking near California school

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - A 7-foot-long snake was discovered lurking under a parked car outside a middle school in a small Northern California community, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

She said a sheriff’s deputy saw a driver yelling and waving her arms outside the school on Friday and spotted the snake. Two deputies captured the reptile and managed to put it into a plastic bin, sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Rebecca Rosenblatt said. The Humane Society later took custody of the reptile.

Rosenblatt said deputies were unable to determine where the snake came from, despite a thorough search of the neighborhood in Pescadero, some 40 miles south of San Francisco.

Last week a venomous white cobra got loose in a suburban Los Angeles neighborhood, attacking a dog before animal control officers were able to capture it. It now lives at the San Diego Zoo.

Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.