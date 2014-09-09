Snake, seven-foot-long, found lurking near California school

(Reuters) - A 7-foot-long snake was discovered lurking under a parked car outside a middle school in a small Northern California community, a San Mateo County Sheriff’s spokeswoman said on Tuesday.

She said a sheriff’s deputy saw a driver yelling and waving her arms outside the school on Friday and spotted the snake. Two deputies captured the reptile and managed to put it into a plastic bin, sheriff’s spokeswoman Deputy Rebecca Rosenblatt said. The Humane Society later took custody of the reptile.

Rosenblatt said deputies were unable to determine where the snake came from, despite a thorough search of the neighborhood in Pescadero, some 40 miles south of San Francisco.

Last week a venomous white cobra got loose in a suburban Los Angeles neighborhood, attacking a dog before animal control officers were able to capture it. It now lives at the San Diego Zoo.