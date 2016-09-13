SoCalGas unlikely to restart Aliso Canyon facility until autumn

(Reuters) - Southern California Gas Co is not likely to return the Aliso Canyon natural gas storage facility in Los Angeles to partial service until at least early autumn, according to conversations with regulators.

The utility shut the field in October 2015 because of a massive methane leak, which was plugged in February.

Under state law, SoCalGas cannot inject gas into Aliso Canyon until the California Division of Oil, Gas and Geothermal Resources (DOGGR) approves the company's testing of the 114 wells at the facility to make sure they are safe to operate.

SoCalGas is owned by California energy company Sempra Energy and Aliso Canyon is the biggest of SoCalGas' four storage fields. It provides crucial gas and electricity supply to customers in Southern California.

According to its latest report on Sept. 2, SoCalGas said 20 wells passed all safety tests, 15 were awaiting test results and 79 were temporarily taken out of operation. That means there's more work to be done before DOGGR can call for a public hearing for comment on the results.

Only after that comment period can DOGGR decide whether the utility has met its obligations. In addition to DOGGR, the state Public Utilities Commission also must approve before the company can inject gas into Aliso Canyon.

SoCalGas spokesman Chris Gilbride said on Monday that 23 wells have since passed all tests, 20 of which have already received DOGGR approval.