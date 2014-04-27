California mother faces murder charges of stabbing baby to death

(Reuters) - A California woman found wandering in a park with a bloodied baby in her arms faced murder charges on Sunday on suspicion of stabbing and killing her 7-month-old son, police said.

The 24-year-old woman, whose identity has not been released, was arrested on Saturday after police found her holding her dead baby while walking through Del Valle Regional Park, about 50 miles east of San Francisco.

“Officers on the scene at the time attempted to resuscitate the child and were unsuccessful,” East Bay Regional Park District Police Chief Timothy Anderson told reporters.

The baby had been stabbed multiple times, Anderson said.

Police began looking for the woman after finding a badly damaged vehicle in the park with an empty baby seat in the back.

The woman, who is believed to be from San Jose, had lacerations to the lower part of her body and may have been suffering from depression, Anderson said.

“Detectives are attempting to locate family members and do some interviews to find out exactly what led up to this terrible event,” Anderson said.