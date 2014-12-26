FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. man dies at Mexico border after being subdued with stun gun
December 26, 2014 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. man dies at Mexico border after being subdued with stun gun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - An American man died at a U.S. border crossing with Mexico after he allegedly assaulted officers and was subdued with a stun gun, the Customs and Border Protection agency said.

Border officers stopped the man, who was not identified, on Wednesday at the San Ysidro, California, border checkpoint as he tried to enter the United States, the agency said in a statement. A records check showed he had a criminal history and a patdown turned up heroin, the customs agency said.

The man jumped over a security desk, attacked two officers and was subdued by an officer using a stun gun. The man became unresponsive and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the statement said.

Four officers were treated for minor injuries. The border service, the Department of Homeland Security and the San Diego Police Department are investigating the incident.

Reporting by Ian Simpson; Editing by Bill Trott

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
