FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
California governor considers allowing gender identity on death certificates
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S.
August 29, 2014 / 2:25 AM / 3 years ago

California governor considers allowing gender identity on death certificates

Aaron Mendelson

2 Min Read

California Governor Jerry Brown speaks during a news conference at Memoria y Tolerancia museum in Mexico City July 28, 2014. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

(Reuters) - Death certificates in California would be changed to reflect the gender identity of people at the time of their death rather than their sex at birth under a bill sent to Governor Jerry Brown on Thursday, the latest effort by the state to further the rights of transgender residents.

The California Assembly voted 66-4 to approve amendments before sending the bill, known as AB 1577, to Democratic Governor Jerry Brown.

It is one of several measures aimed at furthering the family rights of LGBT Californians passed this session, including a measure allowing same-sex couples to be listed as mother, father or parent on a child’s birth certificate.

“Once we are deceased, we are often at the mercy of others to treat us with dignity,” said California Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego.

“The very least we can do is ensure individuals are given basic human dignity by honoring their authentic selves when they pass so that more pain is not inflicted upon grieving loved ones or the community.”

Under the bill, an official filling out a death certificate would have to respect evidence that the deceased person had changed gender identity, including health records showing treatment for gender transition, court approval for a name change, an advanced healthcare directive or other documents.

Last year, the legislature passed other laws protecting transgender rights, including one that allows minors to participate in school athletics and use restrooms in accordance with their chosen gender.

Reporting by Aaron Mendelson in , Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Ken Wills

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.