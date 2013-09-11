Ex-TSA screener arrested after making threats at Los Angeles airport

(Reuters) - A former Transportation Security Administration screener has been arrested for making threats that led to the clearing of terminals at Los Angeles International Airport, the FBI said on Wednesday.

The suspect, Nna Alpha Onuoha, 29, of Inglewood, California, was arrested late on Tuesday by members of the Joint Terrorism Task Force in Los Angeles, the FBI said in a statement.

Onuoha been employed by the TSA since 2006 but resigned on Tuesday after being suspended. After he resigned, Onuoha allegedly left a package at TSA’s Los Angeles International headquarters, addressed to a TSA employee, the statement said.

A police bomb squad that checked the package found an eight-page letter, “in which Onuoha expressed his thoughts about the incident that led to his suspension and disdain for the United States, among other opinions,” the FBI statement said.

Later on Tuesday, a man believed to be Onuoha twice called the TSA and told an employee to begin evacuating specific terminals at the airport, it said.

Police cleared the terminals and no threat was found.

Officers found Onuoha’s apartment empty, except for a note taped inside a closet with “an unspecified threat,” citing Wednesday’s anniversary of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

An FBI spokeswoman said a church and a van near the site of Onuoha’s arrest in Riverside, California, were being searched.